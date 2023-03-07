Is Microsoft Outlook free for Mac?

Quick Answer: Yes, Microsoft Outlook is now free for Mac. We break everything down everything you need to know below.

Microsoft Outlook has been a staple in email practically forever. The program was originally launched in 1996 as Hotmail before being rebranded to Outlook in 2012.

Outlook exists both on the web and as a downloadable app for your computer. And it’s not just for Windows devices, as there is also an Outlook app available on Mac through the App Store.

For a while, users had to have an active Microsoft 365 subscription or Office license to use the Outlook app on Mac.

Is Microsoft Outlook free on Mac?

Short answer: Yes, it is

Fortunately, for those interested, the Outlook app no longer requires any subscription or license for you to use it on Mac. It’s completely free to download and use with any email provider with IMAP support.

This is a change that came about in March of 2023. Before then, users had to have Microsoft 365 or an Office license to download the Outlook app on Mac.

The app is natively built for Mac devices. Microsoft optimized it for Mac’s M1 and M2 processors for better performance and faster speeds than before.

Image: Microsoft

Additionally, there’s a dedicated email widget for the Outlook app on Mac. This lets you easily keep up with your emails and calendar while you’re using other apps and programs.

Another feature that Microsoft is working on is the Menu Bar, giving you sneak peeks of upcoming calendar events. And Outlook Profiles are coming soon to connect your email accounts to Apple’s Focus experience.

So yes, Microsoft Outlook is now completely free on Mac. Microsoft is continuing to update and improve Outlook across both Mac and Windows devices, so look for more changes coming to the app in the future.

