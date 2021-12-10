The best Windows and macOS keyboard shortcuts

Relying on clicks to efficiently navigate your operating system (OS) and perform crucial tasks can be a real productivity killer, especially when using a trackpad. However, in the battle against pointless clicking and lost time, your keyboard is your most valuable weapon.

While many of us know a lot of the standard keyboard shortcuts, some of the more useful tricks aren’t common knowledge. But we aim to change that.

If you’re under-utilizing keyboard shortcuts, you’re hurting your productivity. That’s the blunt truth. So let’s discuss some of the more useful key combinations in Windows and macOS.

Useful keyboard shortcuts for Windows and macOS

Mastering the best keyboard shortcuts for your OS of choice is guaranteed to boost productivity. You can generally modify key combinations that work in one operating system to function similarly in the other, so no one needs to feel left out. Let’s get started.

Search for and quickly launch an app

Opening an application by locating its home folder or position in the Start menu isn’t an efficient way to do business. If you’d prefer to open apps with ease, you can use a simple search and launch method. All you need to do is press the appropriate key combination, type the application name, and hit Enter to gain liftoff.

Windows: Windows key

Mac: Command + Space

Switch between open applications

If you know this one, you’re likely already a fast-switching productivity machine, but users new to Windows or macOS may need a little coaching. Fortunately, cycling between open applications is as simple as touching two keys.

Windows: Alt + Tab

Mac: Command + Tab

Switch between windows of an open application

One distinct issue in macOS when switching between open apps is that you can’t choose which window within an application you select. You can, however, use another key combination to cycle between a specific application’s available windows.

Windows: Unavailable

Mac: Command + ~

Summon Task Manager and Force Quit

While this common Windows keyboard shortcut is likely burned into most people’s minds, the macOS equivalent often gets overlooked. If you ever need to close a crashed application or try to revive an unresponsive system, knowing how to summon the Task Manager and Force Quit windows is vital.

Windows: Ctrl + Alt + Delete

Mac: Option + Command + Esc

Quit an application

Why strain your clicking finger quitting apps when there’s a better way? Both the Windows and macOS keyboard shortcuts for closing applications are simple, effective, and can provide a welcome stretch for a cramped hand.

Windows: Alt + F4

Mac: Command + Q

Lock screen

If your device holds sensitive information and you ever need to leave your workspace unattended, a quick way to lock your screen is critical. Here’s how.

Windows: Windows key + L

Mac: Control + Command + Q

Take a screenshot

Windows and macOS don’t make the methods for taking screenshots obvious, so we’ve got some simple keyboard shortcuts you can use to get the job done.

The Windows variation launches the Snip tool, offering rectangular, freeform, window, and full-screen capture options. macOS, on the other hand, requires a different key combination for each function.

Windows: Windows key + Shift + S

Mac: Shift + Command + 3 (fullscreen), Shift + Command + 4 (selection), Shift + Command + 5 (window)

Cut/move a file

While cutting and pasting is a staple of the Windows operating system, achieving a similar outcome in macOS requires a little extra knowledge. Rather than cutting and pasting, you’ll need to copy and move your file using the right key combos.

Windows: Ctrl + X to cut and Ctrl + V to paste

Mac: Command + C to copy and Option + Command + V to move

Paste text without retaining formatting

When you paste text copied from the internet or another source into a word processor, you inherit a lot of potentially unwelcome formatting. Fortunately, a slight variation of the typical paste command can transfer information cleanly to its new destination.

Windows: Ctrl + Alt + V

Mac: Shift + Option + Command + V

Undo and redo

Simple but fundamental, knowing how to quickly undo and redo an action can seriously enhance your workflow.

Windows: Ctrl + Z (undo) and Ctrl + Y (redo)

Mac: Command + Z (undo) and Shift + Command + Z (redo)

Useful shortcut keys for your web browser

Let’s be honest, most of us spend a lot of time with our faces in our browsers, so knowing key combinations that can streamline our experience is crucial to productivity.

Find keywords within your browser

Searching for a specific keyword or phrase on a page is easy with the right keyboard shortcut. Simply hit the appropriate key combination, and a search box will appear.

Windows: Ctrl + F

Mac: Command + F

Jump to the address bar

Do you waste precious milliseconds clicking on your address bar when you need to type in or copy a URL? If yes, you’ll be pleased to know you don’t need to do that anymore.

Windows: Ctrl + L

Mac: Command + L

Open a new tab

Opening a new tab with a quick press of your keyboard is a simple but handy trick. Use it well.

Windows: Ctrl + T

Mac: Command + T

Close the current tab

Finally, almost as important as opening, knowing how to close tabs swiftly is a worthy skill to have.

Windows: Ctrl + W

Mac: Command + W

Learn the keyboard shortcuts that complement your workflow

While we’ve covered a lot of important keyboard shortcuts, many more useful examples didn’t make the list. Ultimately, only you understand your specific needs. For example, if you’re clicking a lot to perform a particular action, you could boost productivity by identifying the relevant keyboard shortcut to complete the task.

Spend time learning the key combinations that best complement your workflow, and a whole new world of mastery and efficiency will open up at your fingertips.

