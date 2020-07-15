Connect with us

WindowSwap wants to soothe your quarantine blues with window views from around the world

Tired of looking at your neglected lawn? This can help.

view of backyard from an upstairs window
Screenshot: WindowSwap

If you’re getting fed up with the same view from your window because you’re staying inside to help flatten the curve, you’re not alone. Millions of people across the globe are probably in the same situation, staring out of their window at the same patch of grass, group of trees, or cityscape.

Now, thanks to the magic of the internet, you can also see the same patch of grass, or the mountains, or that odd-looking garden shed that others look at daily. WindowSwap is the coolest website we’ve seen recently, where you can peek out of windows across the globe at the click of a mouse button.

windowswap

Screenshot: WindowSwap

There’s something magical about peering into (or in this case “out of”) other people’s lives, isn’t there? Whether it is a pretty garden, a drab alley, or sprawling mountainside, WindowSwap has users sharing their views with anyone interested in looking.  In the words of WindowSwap, the program helps “fill that deep void in our wanderlust hearts,” at least until we’re able to travel again.

All of the window views found on the site are user-submitted, so if you want to join them, you just need to submit a horizontal, ten-minute HD video of your view. Maybe the thought of having other people looking out of your window will make you feel less isolated, even if they’re only there ephemerally.

What do you think? Plan on checking out WindowSwap? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

