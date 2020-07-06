Sony just released a $120 wearable AC for your sweltering shoulders

Ah, summer. The heat is rising, the body count is as well thanks to COVID-19, and the last place you should be thinking of going is anywhere out of your house. If you do have to venture out into the great unknown, you might want this new gizmo from Sony, which uses a small cooling module to turn special t-shirts into a personal AC. Nifty, right?

The Reon Pocket was supposed to be released for the crowds coming to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Obviously, that ain’t happening, but why sit on a good thing, especially as the summer isn’t going anywhere? This tiny AC unit uses the Peltier effect as a tiny heat pump, which can cool your body temperature up to 23 degrees Fahrenheit on hot days, or warm you up by 14 degrees on colder days.

It’s similar in function to the Embr Wave we reviewed last year, working on your perspective of temperature instead of actually changing your core temperature. Don’t expect this to save you from heatstroke, it’s really intended to make you feel more comfortable while you’re out there in the heat. You’ll get anywhere between two and four hours of comfort before it needs recharging, although maybe you could put a battery pack in another pocket and recharge it on the go.

If you actually want one, you’ll have to head to Amazon Japan, where the device is currently selling for $40 above its MSRP, or Sony’s online store, where you can still get it for $120. You’ll need at least one $20 special t-shirt to use it though.

