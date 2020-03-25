With more gamers online, Sony and Microsoft are looking at ways to deal with increased demands

As more of us stay the heck away from each other in an effort to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19, gamers are flocking to their consoles to catch up on games and talk to their friends online. That obviously comes with increased demands on the networks used to play the games online. Italy has already felt this first-hand, with its networks recently coming under fire from more gamers being online.

Now, Sony and Microsoft are beginning to comment on what they are doing to help with these network issues.

In a PlayStation Blog post, CEO Jim Ryan notes that gamers in Europe “may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay,” but doesn’t go into any greater detail on the steps the company is taking to help with the increased demands.

For Xbox players, Microsoft tells Engadget that the company is “actively monitoring usage and making temporary adjustments as needed to ensure the smoothest possible experience for our gamers.”

Microsoft and Sony join a growing list of companies that are doing their part in easing rising internet demands. Just this week, YouTube announced it would lower standard playback qualities, while AT&T has announced it will remove any data caps associated with its plans.

