AT&T is waiving data cap fees for home internet customers in response to the coronavirus

If you’re an AT&T subscriber for broadband, your data overage fees are temporarily being suspended while the coronavirus outbreak is still ongoing. This means that even if you’re not on one of the unlimited plans, you won’t be charged a single cent more if you go over whatever your existing data cap is.

AT&T is the first of the larger ISPs in the country to put data caps on hold after a group of 17 senators issued a joint letter asking for the suspension of data caps, throttling, and other associated fees while the pandemic is affecting the communities they serve.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel also called on the FCC to “take aggressive action in response to Covid-19,” forcing ISPs to remove all data caps and overage fees during this trying time. She goes further, asking the FCC to ensure telehealth services so consultations can be done remotely and to look into how the commission can use its authority to provide WiFI hotspots for affected students who might not have a home internet connection.

Everyone from Google to school districts have been requesting that staff telecommute for the foreseeable future, so home internet will be relied on even more. Removing extra data fees means one less bill that families have to worry about, so they can focus on keeping safe.

