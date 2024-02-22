It’s not just you–telecom providers across the country are down

UPDATE 2/22/2024: This is a developing story and KnowTechie will update this post with new information throughout the day.

Tens of thousands of users of AT&T’s cellular network woke up to find they were without service this morning. This had a knock-on effect on multiple other telecom providers.

According to the popular outage tracker, Downdetector, the issues started around 3:30 a.m. EST, with AT&T customers noticing that their phones were without service.

That outage is still ongoing, with AT&T advising CNBC viewers to “use Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

This is only the latest in a string of high-profile outages in recent months, with services like ChatGPT, Fitbit, and Discord all having blips in connectivity.

So, what’s going on with the telecom providers

According to Arstechnica, the reports from other telecom providers are from a knock-on effect from a major provider having issues, in this case, AT&T.

The outage peaked at around 7:00 a.m. EST, with the majority of reports centered in five major urban areas: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles.

And emergency services around the country have issued warnings that the cellular outage could affect 911 services. We have accounts of Texan subscribers who have been advised to find a non-AT&T subscriber to call in case of emergencies.

AT&T has not disclosed the reason for the outage as yet. Maybe that’s for the best, as the telecom provider is still working to restore services to those affected.

We’ll keep updating you on this situation as it develops.

