OnePlus Watch 2 likely to get 500 mAh battery but no LTE support

The OnePlus Watch 2 was announced yesterday, revealing a first look and a few key features. Now, an FCC filing has revealed some interesting titbits about the new OnePlus wearable slated for February 26.

According to the FCC listing, the OnePlus Watch 2 has a model number OPWWE231 and will sport a 500 mAh battery. In contrast, the original OnePlus Watch came with a 402 mAh battery.

That said, the OnePlus Watch 2 isn’t breaking any barriers. 2022’s Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro housed an even larger 590 mAh battery.

OnePlus Watch: 402 mAh

Pixel Watch 2: 304 mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): 300 mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): 425 mAh

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: 590 mAh

OnePlus also claims 100 hours from its 500 mAh battery, which may sound absurd, but Samsung also claimed 80 hours from its 590 mAh battery on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and 40 hours from the larger Galaxy Watch 6 models.

While 100 hours is a big number to claim, good software optimization could help OnePlus hit that mark.

However, that begs the question of whether OnePlus will use Wear OS on its unreleased smartwatch. While we don’t know for sure, it seems likely.

OnePlus Watch 2 may not have an LTE variant

Image: FCC Listing

In addition, the listing carries design schematics for the smartwatch and another surprising revelation.

The filing reveals the OnePlus Watch 2 will support Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth, and NFC.

But there’s no mention of LTE support, indicating there may not be an LTE version of the wearable.

OnePlus Watch 2 is set to be unveiled at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona on February 26 in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colorways.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news