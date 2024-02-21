Connect with us

OnePlus Watch 2 set to launch at MWC 2024 on February 26

OnePlus Watch 2 will be available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colorways.
Oneplus watch 2 colorways
Image: OnePlus

OnePlus just started teasing its second-generation smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, only yesterday. 

But only a day after, the company has officially announced its next smartwatch through a post on its community forum and official landing page, revealing the OnePlus Watch 2’s design, the February 26 launch date, and other key details.

OnePlus Watch 2 is coming to take on the Galaxy Watch and Pixel Watch

A smartwatch with a black interface displaying time, date, heart rate, and steps, set against a dark red background.
Image: OnePlus

The OnePlus Watch 2 is rumored to be powered by Wear OS, leaving its proprietary OS seen on the original OnePlus Watch, which means it will be competing against the industry titans – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Google Pixel Watch 2

While the company doesn’t explicitly say it, it does mention that they are “returning to the high-stakes flagship smartwatch market,” which is more or less admitting the same. 

The Watch 2 is also rumored to sport a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, so it’s shaping up to be a decent competitor. 

In addition, the company comes with some pretty big claims like the “best-ever battery life” with up to 100 hours offered through a full Smart Mode. 

OnePlus also claims the Watch 2 is coming with a design that “epitomizes both elegance and durability. It is using a stainless steel chassis and a sapphire crystal for the display. 

OnePlus Watch 2 will be available in two colorways – Black Steel and Radiant Steel. The Radiant Steel has a green strap to match the OnePlus 12’s Flowy Emerald color.

The OnePlus Watch 2 will make its grand entrance on February 26, 2024, at the Mobile World Congress(MWC) in Barcelona.

