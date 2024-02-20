OnePlus Watch 2 teased, hinting at imminent launch

OnePlus was rumored to launch its second smartwatch, presumably named the OnePlus Watch 2, with a few significant changes at the MWC 2024, and it seems the company has finally started teasing the product.

OnePlus has posted a teaser image of the supposed OnePlus Watch 2 in the OnePlus community and is asking users to guess what the product is wrongly.

The OnePlus Watch 2 could launch on February 26

Source: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

The original OnePlus Watch launched back in 2021, and it was more of a simplistic fitness tracker rather than a true smartwatch.

The device ran on OnePlus’s proprietary OS, comparable to RTOS, which was lacking and was the biggest complaint from the users.

However, with the OnePlus Watch 2, the company is bringing significant changes, including powering the wearable with Wear OS to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Google Pixel Watch 2.

In terms of the teaser image, it doesn’t show much but makes it quite clear what the product is.

The teaser image doesn’t reveal any notable information, but the design is quite clear, which aligns with the previously leaked renders of the OnePlus Watch 2.

The button housing on the right is unmistakable, with a protruding edge.

In addition, leaker Max Jambor claims that the OnePlus’s second smartwatch could be launched on February 26, 2024.

Either way, we are eager to see if OnePlus Watch 2 lives up to the teaser’s tagline – “It’s time, to do it right!”

