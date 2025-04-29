Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Nothing made waves by launching the CMF Phone 1, an affordable yet stylish phone under its CMF sub-brand. Priced at just $240, it became a hit thanks to its performance and design.

Now, building on its predecessor, Nothing is back with a new model, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, and it brings a bunch of upgrades under $300.

You might be wondering why it’s called “Pro.” The answer lies in the camera system. The CMF Phone 2 Pro ditches the basic setup of its predecessor and introduces a much more powerful triple-camera system.

There’s now a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens. This is a big deal, as you rarely see a zoom lens like this on phones this affordable.

You also get a 16MP front-facing camera, which is a slight step up from last year’s model.

Like with the CMF Phone 1, you can unscrew the back cover and attach new accessories. Currently, you can snap on a fisheye lens, a macro lens, or even a wallet/stand combo, but these are only available in the UK and Europe for now.

Image: Nothing

Inside, the phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, which offers modest performance improvements over last year’s processor. You also get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable via microSD up to 2TB.

The 6.77-inch screen is slightly larger than the CMF Phone 1, with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate.

Other upgrades include IP54 water and dust resistance, NFC support, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. There’s no wireless charging, unfortunately.

Color options are from frosted plastic to two-tone finishes with textures.

Available for pre-order now at $279, the CMF Phone 2 Pro officially goes on sale on May 6, 2025, via Nothing’s official website. For US buyers, this is part of Nothing’s beta program, so check the details before ordering.

What do you think about the new CMF Phone 2? Would you want to buy one? Tell us below in the comments, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news