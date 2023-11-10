CMF by Nothing is coming to the US and 14 other countries

Nothing, the young company that launched the widely popular Nothing Phone 2 in July, now has a sub-brand – CMF.

CMF by Nothing aims to deliver good products at an affordable price range. The sub-brand unveiled its first few products back in September.

The products were initially available in one region only. Still, as promised, the company has now expanded the availability of its products to include 14 more countries, including the United States, with more to come.

CMF is expanding its reach in more countries

CMF by Nothing officially announced its product’s availability in 15 more countries, and besides the US, the list includes countries like Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, and more.

However, Nothing’s sub-brand doesn’t currently have a wide variety of products in its roster. It’s a small lineup with three recent products – the Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and Power 65W GaN.

Additionally, the company has stated it plans to reach 26 more markets before the end of 2023.

Originally, CMF debuted in London, and the products were only available through Nothing’s physical retail store in Soho. Soon after, the company expanded the product’s availability in India through select online and offline retailers.

CMF by Nothing Products Affordable Price Watch Pro $69 Buds Pro $49 Power 65W GaN $39

The company says its goal is to deliver affordable products without sacrificing quality. And apparently, that has resulted in high sales numbers. The company states,

The company mentioned that due to unexpectedly high demands, they had to team up with various partners and retailers to ensure wider availability, and these partners include Amazon, Aliexpress, Rakuten, and more.

