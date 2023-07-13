Can you buy the Nothing Phone 2 in the U.S.?

The Nothing Phone 2 has finally landed stateside, folks. No more waiting for global releases – it’s here and ready for you to grab. And yes, you can buy the Nothing Phone 2 in the U.S.

But don’t rush off to Best Buy or Walmart just yet, because they won’t have it. Your one-stop shop? The Nothing website.

Unlike the first Nothing Phone, we knew right from the rip that it would never be available here in the United States. The good news is that the Nothing Phone 2 is indeed coming to a store shelf near you. Now, the question is when.

But before we jump into availability, features, and the rest of your burning questions – how much is this puppy? Here’s what you need to know.

How much is the Nothing Phone 2

This tech marvel is up for grabs in two sleek shades – dark gray or pristine white.

Nothing Phone 2 Pricing If you’re feeling a bit more spendy, $699 gets you an upgrade to 256GB storage and a whopping 12GB RAM.

And for those who want all the bells and whistles? Shell out $799 for a beastly version boasting 512GB storage and that same hefty 12GB RAM.

When can you buy it?

Can’t wait any longer? Good news – preorders are already underway. Regular sales kick off on Friday, July 17th.

Now let’s talk carrier compatibility (because we know that matters). As of now, there’s no official word where exactly buyers can get their hands on the new phone. However, we do know that buyers can order it directly from Nothing.

You can pre-order the Nothing Phone 2 from Nothing’s official website. Additionally, you may be able to find it on other online retailers and authorized resellers.

Source: KnowTechie

Bear in mind, though, the Nothing Phone 2 isn’t exactly mainstream yet – some carriers are playing hard-to-get when it comes to supporting this device (we’re looking at you, Verizon!).

But hey, as Nothing picks up steam (and we believe it will), expect more providers to jump on board their bandwagon!

Here are a few additional things you may want to know about the Nothing Phone 2: Transparent design: The Nothing Phone 2 boasts a unique transparent design, allowing you to see some of its internal components. Advanced camera capabilities It offers enhanced camera features, including improved low-light performance and advanced photography modes. Integrated ecosystem: It integrates seamlessly with other smart devices and offers an optimized user experience. Powerful hardware The Nothing Phone 2 comes with top-of-the-line specifications for smooth performance and multitasking. Upgraded display: The phone is equipped with a high-quality display for immersive viewing experiences.

The Nothing Phone 2 features a sleek and minimalistic design with a focus on simplicity. It runs on the Android operating system, providing access to a wide range of apps and services.

The phone is equipped with high-quality cameras, allowing you to capture stunning photos and videos. It supports fast charging technology, ensuring your device can be charged quickly.

The Nothing Phone 2 comes with a competitive price tag compared to other flagship smartphones in the market.

There you go, folks – everything you need to get your hands on the new Nothing Phone 2.

