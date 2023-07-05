Nothing Phone 2 official renders leaked in both colorways

With the Nothing Phone 2 launch event just a few days away, leaks are flooding in.

Today, a few Nothing Phone 2 marketing renders have emerged, providing a comprehensive look at the upcoming smartphone’s design.

However, these images have not been shared by the company.

Now Nothing Phone 2 official renders

Source: KnowTechie

Despite the wealth of information previously shared by Nothing, this new official render leak is both unexpected and offers a complete glimpse of what is to come next week.

Until now, the company’s founder has shared unaltered camera samples and allowed MKBHD to showcase the smartphones back in his latest video. They even released a render of the phone in white via the company’s official Twitter handle.

However, reputable leaker Evan Bliss has now provided the best insight into the design of the Nothing Phone 2, posting detailed images in his Twitter feed.

READ MORE: Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 waterproof?

These images showcase the upcoming smartphone from all angles in both color variants. We already know the new LED arrangement forming the Glyph interface with double LED zones, which is on full display here.

This will give users better control over the lighting interface, as shown in the official video, Nothing, shared a few days ago.

Source: KnowTechie

The leak also unveils the new home screen UI of the Nothing Phone, based on the Nothing OS 2.0, expected to debut alongside the smartphone. The images show notable changes, like new widgets and the Do Not Disturb toggle.

While a few details about the Phone 2 are still missing, we can expect to learn more at the launch event on July 11th unless they are leaked in the remaining days leading up to the event.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news