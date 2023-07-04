Check out these stunning Nothing Phone 2 camera samples by Carl Pei 

Carl Pei, the master of marketing, yet again boosts the hype by posting a few unfiltered images taken from the Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing is preparing for the Nothing Phone 2 launch, which is happening next week. We have already received a few glimpses of the upcoming smartphone, insight into some new features, and a few specs.

But yesterday, the Nothing founder, Carl Pei, posted a few images via Twitter, boosting the camera capability of the company’s upcoming product.

Nothing Phone 2 camera samples

Yesterday, the Nothing founder Carl Pei posted a tweet stating the following, alongside a few unfiltered images.

“The Phone 2 camera is turning out to be pretty good. Other brands use pro photographers or even pretend DSLR photos are shot on phones.

To keep things real, I encourage everyone testing the Phone (2) to share unfiltered images right now.”

I'll go first. 📸 #NothingPhone2 pic.twitter.com/cEUQaFlkPq — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 3, 2023

Pei not only shared images from his Phone 2 but urged others to do the same-the Nothing company officials who have access to Phone 2 and others who have already received a review unit.

In the comment section, the founder also mentioned that all the photos were shot on the beta software, insinuating if the photos are already this good, imagine what will happen with a stable version. And we agree! The photos look excellent.

We still don’t know the camera specs for the new Nothing phone. But the company is bringing improvements via either software or hardware or both.

So, without a definite answer, let’s just appreciate the new photos and wait for next week’s Nothing Phone 2 launch event.

