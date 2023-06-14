The tech company, Nothing, has officially announced that their highly anticipated smartphone, the Nothing Phone, will be launching in July 2023.

In 2022, Nothing made a splash in the smartphone market with the launch of its first Android device, the Nothing Phone 1.

Despite entering an already crowded market, the Nothing Phone 1 stood out thanks to its unique glyph interface and optimized use of the Android operating system.

Image: Nothing

The glyph interface, which utilizes symbols instead of text, provided a refreshing and intuitive user experience. Additionally, the Nothing Phone 1’s seamless integration with Android allowed for optimal performance and functionality.

After much anticipation, fans of the Nothing Phone can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the release date of the next model has been announced.

Nothing Phone 2 Official Announcement

The successor to the Nothing Phone 1 is aptly named the Nothing Phone 2, and the official launch date is July 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET/20.30 PM IST.

Like previous launches, Nothing will live stream the Phone 2 launch event on YouTube. The official teaser image is available on the Nothing website.

The recently teased image of the Nothing Phone 2 reveals a completely redesigned glyph interface and Octopus arms. Interestingly, this is the same interface that was previously dismissed as “fake” by Carl Pei on leaked renders just a few days ago.

Although the meaning behind the octopus arms remains a mystery, Nothing has a history of associating its products with animal avatars.

The Nothing Phone 1 featured a parrot, while the Nothing Ear 2 incorporated a rhinoceros beetle. It seems that the octopus will be the animal mascot for the upcoming Nothing Phone 2.

So far, we know that the Nothing Phone 2 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a 4,700mAh battery, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel.

The device is also set to launch in the United States, with more details expected to be revealed in the lead-up to the release date.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news