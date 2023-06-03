Android users are switching to iOS in record numbers

The smartphone industry is primarily dominated by two platforms: Android on one side and iOS on the other. A switchover between these systems is fairly common, as Android users may switch to iOS for whatever reason.

However, a report published by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) shows the number of Android users switching to iOS is at an all-time high.

Why are Android users switching to iOS?

Earlier this month, CIRP published a report revealing a significant rate of users switching from Android to iPhone. This turnover rate is the highest it has been since 2018.

After that, the intelligence firm released a follow-up report that underlined the reasons behind the mass exodus.

Approximately 53 percent of users reported that they switched to iPhones due to problems with their Android smartphones. Common complaints included poor battery life, weak cellular connections, and devices becoming slower over time, all of which negatively affected the user experience.

The second most significant reason for switching was the camera and versatility. Android said they wanted a better superior smartphone camera, user interface, and a wider range of accessories.

Nearly 26 percent of the surveyed users expressed similar sentiments.

Image: CIRP

The third reason, cited by 15 percent of participants, was price. Naturally, price plays a crucial role in any purchasing decision. According to these users, iPhones offered a better value compared to Android smartphones, prompting them to make the switch.

Now, Apple is known as a premium brand, with iPhone prices generally higher than most Android phones. The exception is the SE models, which are more affordable.

However, Apple only sells phones at premium prices, and Android has phones available for all price variations, from cheapest to most expensive.

For example, Apple’s top-end phone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, costs $1,099, while we have the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on the Android spectrum costs $1,199.

Marching on to the fourth reason that is making users leave Android is proprietary services provided by Apple, i.e., iMessage and FaceTime.

Even after all these poll-taking and opinions, we still can’t be sure what exactly is making such a huge number of users migrate to iPhones. However, we cannot disregard the CIRP report, as people are genuinely separating themselves from Google’s platform.

