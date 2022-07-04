Summer marches on towards the fall, which means we’re inching closer to the next iPhone. If you are interested in the new phone, you probably want to know about iPhone 14 price expectations.

We’ve heard about the design, the two different processors, and the biggest camera ever on the Pro models. What we haven’t heard much about is pricing.

Last year, the iPhone 13 debuted at $799. The year before, the iPhone 12 was $699 for the base model. Will that increasing trend of $100 price jumps happen again, in 2022 with the iPhone 14’s price?

So, how much is the iPhone 14?

Short answer: Expect to pay more than the iPhone 13

All the current rumors say that this year’s iPhone 14 price range is going to be more expensive than their iPhone 13 counterparts. PhoneArena, and iDropNews both have the same pricing, which is as follows:

iPhone 14: $799

$799 iPhone 14 Max: $899

$899 iPhone 14 Pro: $1099

$1099 iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1199

Note that this is the price for the base storage option of each model. That’s rumored to be 128GB of storage for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max (or maybe Plus?). Apple could increase base storage to 256GB for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, or it might also be 128GB.

The price for the Pro models might even get increased. That’s because the rumored 48-megapixel camera will increase Apple’s costs, and they’ll pass it on down the line to the consumer.

Overall, it looks like it is going to be an expensive year for iPhone users planning to upgrade their devices. But, it is important to remember that these are just rumors, so time will tell if these iPhone 14 price rumors are accurate.

