Apple is planning to release a substantial number of new devices over the next year. Four of those devices are going to be the next iPhone range, but exactly when is the iPhone 14 coming out?

The rumor mill is in overdrive around these new devices. We’ve got design leaks, screen leaks, size leaks, and leaks about what will power each individual iPhone 14 model.

What we haven’t seen leaked yet is the release date. That’s okay though, as we can make some inferences on the iPhone 14’s release window based on every other year that Apple has released a new iPhone.

So, when is the iPhone 14 coming out?

Short answer: September

Going on historical data, Apple usually releases the new iPhone ranges in September. We expect an Apple Event mid-September, preorders to follow, then retail availability closer to the end of the month.

Image: Unbox Therapy

iDropNews has an even more accurate prediction. They heard Apple has “something planned internally for Week 37.” That means mid-September. September 13, to be more specific. That’s because Apple normally holds events on Tuesdays.

We’ll likely find out for sure about the iPhone 14 release date later this summer. Apple starts recording its event broadcasts in mid-August, assuming it’ll be an online show.

