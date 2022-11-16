PSA: Apple has cut trade-in values for iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks

If you’ve been looking to snag a new iPhone, be prepared to get less money for your trade-in. Apple is cutting trade-in values for tons of devices.

Spotted by Digital Trends, the Apple Trade-In page has been updated with new, lower values for your trades toward new products.

Trade-in value typically varies for devices based on age, model, condition, and other factors. Apple’s website shows you the highest possible trade-in value for a device in great condition.

For example, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can get up to $650 in trade-in credit toward a new device. If we look at the trade-in page as it was on November 9, you could get up to $720 for your trade.

Trade-in values before November 9 compared to now. Image: KnowTechie

That’s a $70 difference if you waited until now to trade in your phone. And iPhones weren’t the only trade-in price that Apple slashed recently.

If you traded in an iPad Pro before November 9, Apple would have given you up to $500 in value. Now, the maximum you can get is $445.

MacBook Pros used to bring in up to $850 in trade-in value, but now you can only get up to $630.

Plenty more devices have seen their trade-in values decrease on Apple’s website in the last week.

Image: Unsplash

If you want to know how much you missed out on, you can compare the page on November 9 via Wayback Machine with the current prices listed today.

It’s relatively common for Apple to update its trade-in values like this. Over time, the value of devices tends to go down, and Apple needs to reflect this change with its own valuations.

But it’s frustrating to do this ahead of next month’s holidays. There are likely plenty of people planning to trade up to a new device this time of year. They won’t get as much value now with the updated values.

