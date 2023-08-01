This Verizon offer gets you a free iPhone 13 Plus. No trade-in req’d

It’s time to ditch that ancient iPhone you’ve been clinging to like a security blanket and embrace the future. Yes, my friends, the future is here, and it’s called the iPhone 13 Plus.

And guess what? Verizon is practically giving it away.

That’s right, folks! For a limited time, you can snag an iPhone 13 Plus for the low, low price of…wait for it…FREE! But you’ll have to act fast, as this offer runs dry on August 31.

Get a free iPhone 13 Plus on Verizon. No Trade-In Required 4.5 FREE $699 Exclusive online deal. The phone is yours for free, seriously. The only stipulation is that you sign up for a new 5G Unlimited line. That's it. Do that, and you have yourself a $800+ phone for absolutely nothing. What We Like: It's free.

It's free, seriously.

Uhh, it's a free iPhone 13 Plus

Cmon, why are you still reading, IT'S FREE! Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Want another phone instead? Well, here’s some good news: bring in your current smartphone and get $540 back with an Unlimited Plus plan. That seems like a decent trade-off to me, but if that doesn’t float your boat, you still have plenty of other options.

Free iPhone 13 Plus, courtesy of Verizon

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, and no, we haven’t lost our minds. Verizon is just feeling extra generous, like a tech-savvy Santa Claus in May.

To get it, all you have to do is either add a new line or upgrade your existing one to a 5G unlimited plan, and voilà That shiny new iPhone 13 Plus is all yours. Better yet, there’s no catch either.

This incredible deal means you’ll be saving a whopping $899.99 on the iPhone 13, which is so mind-blowing, it might just make your head spin.

So why not treat yourself to that gorgeous 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the lightning-fast A16 chip, and the oh-so-impressive dual-camera system? You deserve it, after all.

Bonus Verizon Deals

But remember, all good things must come to an end, and this deal is no exception. So don’t dilly-dally. You have until July 26 to jump on this. Sprint, leap, or teleport to their website and claim your iPhone 13 Plus before it’s too late.

And when you’re showing off your new gadget to your friends, don’t forget to tell them you heard it here first.

