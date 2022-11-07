You may wait even longer for your new iPhone 14 Pro Max

Shipments of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be lower than expected.

COVID-19 restrictions have affected output of Foxconn’s main iPhone 14 factory in Zhengzhou, China. This will result in customers having to wait longer. It also affects customers that have already ordered their iPhone 14 Pro.

The striking thing is that Apple took the time to issue a short press release about the situation. This is out of character for Apple, who are usually tight-lipped about any potential issues.

“COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.”

Barron’s reports that the timing couldn’t be worse for Apple. The run into the holiday season is historically strong for demand.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have shown strong demand since they were released earlier this fall.

Apple didn’t mention if production of its base iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus was affected. Perhaps those aren’t selling as strongly this year compared to the premium models.

Strong iPhone 14 sales have enabled Apple to gain 1.6% market share. That’s even with an industry-wide drop of 9.7% in shipments in the quarter. That market share looks to be in jeopardy, if the slowdown at Foxconn continues.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: