How to add emergency contacts on a Samsung Galaxy phone

Our gadgets are a big part of our lives, so adding health and safety features makes sense. For Samsung Galaxy owners, you will want to know how to add emergency contacts.

If you own a Galaxy, you can add emergency contacts and medical info that is accessible even when the device is locked.

The two safety tools not only help you call in the cavalry when things get dicey, but they also help first responders better navigate the situation if you’re incapacitated.

Both features are simple to set up and easy to access. Let’s discuss how to add emergency contacts and medical info to your Samsung Galaxy phone.

If you have someone you’d like contacted in an emergency, here’s how to add an emergency contact to a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Open the Contacts app on your phone and tap your profile name Scroll down and select Emergency contacts Tap the Edit icon Tap Add member (samsung-contacts-emergency-edit.jpg) Select an emergency contact and tap Done. To use someone as an emergency contact, you must have them added in the Contacts app Tap Save to complete the process

Once you’ve added one or more emergency contacts, you—or someone else—can call them from the lock screen without unlocking your phone.

To do so, simply swipe up to display the unlock prompt, Then, tap Emergency call, and select the appropriate contact.

How to add medical information to a Samsung phone

As well as adding emergency contacts, you can also add medical info that’s accessible when your phone is locked. Here’s how to do it.

Open the Contacts app on your phone and tap your profile name

Image: KnowTechie

Scroll down and select Medical info, read the prompt, and tap Confirm

Image: KnowTechie

Enter your medical info and tap Save

Image: KnowTechie

Now, when you attempt to make an emergency call while the phone is locked, a Medical info button will appear on the keypad once you’ve added the information.

Is adding emergency contacts a good idea?

Having emergency contacts on your phone can make life easier. It provides a way for others to contact people on your behalf.

On top of that, if you have a serious medical condition or you’re taking medication, adding your medical info could help first responders better understand the situation in an emergency.

However, anyone who picks up your phone will have access to this information, so it would be wise to avoid adding anything you wouldn’t want falling into the wrong hands.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.