Can the Samsung Galaxy S21 be charged wirelessly?

The newest phone from Samsung has finally hit the market. The Samsung Galaxy S21 released earlier this year and actually comes at a cheaper price point than its predecessor. Not a lot changed in the latest handset from Samsung, except for some minor updates in design and materials in an effort to make the phones more affordable.

Samsung has been known for years for its top-notch quality and design when it comes to phones. This line of new handsets is no different. However, newcomers to Samsung devices may have a few questions when trying out a Galaxy phone for the first time.

One big question is whether or not these phones allow wireless charging. This question has even more relevance, considering the Galaxy S21 actually doesn’t come with a charger. Here’s what you need to know.

Will wireless charging work with the Samsung Galaxy S21?

Short Answer: Yes

Plugging your phone directly into a charging cord that plugs into the wall is still the fastest way to charge. However, the Galaxy S21 doesn’t come with a wall charger in the box, so wireless charging may be the better option. The new phone is fully capable of utilizing existing wireless charging technologies.

Wireless charging technology hasn’t changed much, except for becoming more efficient over time. The Galaxy S21 should work with any existing wireless chargers, but newer chargers may offer much faster charging speeds. Paired with the fact that wireless charging is actually fairly inefficient compared to wired charging, newer wireless chargers are certainly the way to go.

The fact that no charger comes with the Galaxy S21 may require some people to use their already owned wireless chargers. Whether you don’t have access to a USB-C charging cable or you simply enjoy the convenience of a wireless charger, definitely test out your new device with what you have on hand, before upgrading to a new one.

