Leaked Samsung AR glasses show Watch compatibility, AR overlays, and more

Samsung is one of the companies that have been working on AR glasses for years, and it seems that the company might be close to an actual release. That’s if these concept videos released by reliable leaker WalkingCat are to be believed, which show a chunky pair of frames that have some fun functionality.

The “Samsung Glasses Lite” look to be packing some serious tech inside those thick frames, that can overlay AR items into your surroundings. The videos show users controlling the glasses from their Samsung Watch, typing on a virtual desktop via Samsung DEX, and even viewing the video feed from their DJI drone, all through the AR glasses.

The smart glasses even have an auto-dimming mode to turn them into sunglasses, so you’d never need to take them off, except for charging time. Maybe when room-scale wireless charging is more prevalent, you’ll never need to take off your smart devices ever again.

Samsung’s AR concept also showed off other use cases, like 3D video calls where you can see the whole person projected into your space, like how sci-fi shows have promised for decades. That’s likely still a ways off though, as current AR glasses have a fairly thin field of view for putting things into your vision.

