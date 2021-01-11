Lenovo is working on some smart glasses that can show up to five virtual screens

Think your triple-monitor setup is fancy? How about a pair of smart glasses that can show up to five virtual screens, for all the screen real-estate you could need? That’s the promise of the Lenovo ThinkReality A3, and they look intriguing.

See, most virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality headsets all look like chunky things you wouldn’t like to be seen wearing. The new ThinkReality A3 system looks like a pair of sunglasses, with chunky frames but normal-looking lenses.

Lenovo is aiming them firmly at enterprise users, with options to modify the frames for durability or safety, so they can be used in a mix of environments.

The ThinkReality A3 can show up to five virtual 1080p displays, has an 8MP camera for 1080p video recording, and has two fish-eye cameras for room-scale tracking. Powering all of that is the Qualcomm XR1 SoC, which was created for the specific needs of virtual and mixed reality headsets. Don’t think you’ll get away without additional processing power though, the headset still needs to be attached to a mobile device using a Snapdragon 800 series processor, or a hefty PC.

The PC edition works on Windows 10, with suitable tools and applications. The A3 Industrial Edition uses Motorola’s ThinkReality platform, for hands-free AR tasks. It’ll be available around the middle of the year, for enterprise customers. There’s no price yet, however.

