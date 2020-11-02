Sony has no plans for PlayStation VR, at least for the foreseeable future

If you have a PlayStation 4, you are almost certainly aware of the PSVR, Sony’s foray into the world of virtual reality. While VR absolutely has a positive future, at present, it is still seen as more of a gimmicky way to play games than anything else.

In fact, only about five million PlayStation 4 owners own one of the VR headsets. That’s a middling 4% of the console’s total user base of approximately 113 million gamers. Now, from an interview with The Washington Post, Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, notes that “we’re more than a few minutes from the future of VR.”

Basically, what this means is that, at present, VR and Sony’s headset, is not at the forefront of what gamers should expect from their PlayStation 5 experiences, at least not right away.

All hope is not lost, however, as current PSVR owners will still be able to play and enjoy the PlayStation games they own on the console. So, that’s nice.

Honestly, this isn’t that surprising. As we alluded to at the beginning of the article, VR just isn’t quite there yet. While it can be fun, as games like Beat Saber and Half-Life: Alyx has shown, it’s still not the polished, full-bodied experience that console players are really searching for…yet.

What do you think? Surprised that Sony isn’t going all-in on the PSVR? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: