This is what NBA 2K21 will look like on the new PS5 and Xbox Series X

If you’re wondering what graphics will look like on the new PS5 and Xbox Series X, the folks over at 2K Sports gave us a sneak peek at what to expect from the upcoming NBA 2K21 series. The company recently released a trailer of the game being played from the upcoming next-gen consoles, and man, are we in for a treat.

The trailer starts off with a sweaty Zion Williamson looking completely menacing, followed by a vicious dunk from Damian Lillard. From there, you follow Luka Dončić from the arena tunnel all the way to pre-game warmups.

It’s extremely smooth and it gives you the impression that you’re watching everything from expensive courtside seats. This is by far the best this game has ever looked.

But enough dilly-dallying, the trailer speaks for itself. Watch the full video below:

Insane, right? See how are all the players are rendered? And that attention to detail? It’s unprecedented. Not to mention the game’s animation systems and physics look vastly improved compared to the PS4 and XBOX One versions.

Visual Concepts president Greg Thomas said in a statement, “Never before have we been able to deliver this level of visual fidelity and realism in a video game, NBA 2K21 is the standout title that best delivers the promise of next-gen: truly revolutionary graphics, lighting-fast load times and incredible new features and gameplay only possible on next generation hardware.”

This is a whole new level and I’m so excited to get my hands on a next-gen console to try this game out. That’s if I can actually get one.

NBA 2K21 will be available when both the PS5 and Xbox One launches. That’s November 10 for the Xbox Series X and Series S, and November 12 for the PS5. And don’t expect to pay traditional current-gen pricing for this game. NBA 2K21 will cost $70 for both consoles, or $100 for the Mamba Edition.

Have any thoughts on this? Are you pumped as much as I am for this game on the PS5 and XBOX Series X? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

