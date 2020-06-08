The NBA might use crowd noise from NBA 2K when the league starts back up

COVID-19 has all but shut down all major events so far in 2020, but as the country looks to reopen, some organizations are looking at how they will adapt to changes that will echo for months (and maybe years) to come.

Take, for example, the NBA. As the league looks to open back up in limited capacity (sans audience), one thing that keeps coming up is how televised games will feel without an audience roaring in the background. Well, for the 22 teams that may play games at Disney World in Orlando, the sounds of the audience may come from a familiar source – NBA 2K.

The NBA 2K series is known for its dynamic audience sound effects, and if a report from The Athletic proves true, then Camp NBA in Orlando may soon be filled with the sound of a digital audience during the games.

This isn’t the only case of organizations using sound effects from other sources, including some soccer broadcasts and there’s even reports that Sky Sports will use FIFA 20 sound effects during their broadcasted matches.

While this may be odd, at least it doesn’t involve putting sex dolls in the stands.

What do you think? Do you think this is a good idea from the NBA? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.