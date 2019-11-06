NBA launches a new $7/month streaming service and it’s actually pretty good

It’s no secret, I love me some basketball. But watching it can get pretty expensive if you don’t have a cable subscription or subscribe to a live TV streaming service. I’m currently subscribed to YouTube TV and basketball is pretty much the only reason I use it and I’m paying $55 a month for it. Yea, not cheap by any stretch.

Thankfully, the NBA is stepping in with a somewhat cheaper solution: A $6.99 per month ($60/year) streaming service for NBA TV that lets you watch live games as they happen. The games can be streamed either on the NBA’s website or app, which you find on many smart TVs and basically anything that has an app store.

There are some caveats to this new streaming service

For instance, you won’t be able to watch every game. You’ll only get access to the games that are being aired on NBA TV. Now to be fair, the NBA airs about four or five games on NBA TV each week. They’re not always the biggest games, but you do get some diamonds in the rough. For example, the NBA TV is airing two Lakers games this week, so that’s not bad.

On top of being able to watch live NBA games, the service also includes some original programming too. Not to mention you have access to NBA Finals games from the last 20 seasons. So yea, other than live games, there’s plenty of content here to get your money’s worth.

That being said, you have other options if this new streaming service doesn’t scratch your basketball itch. You could always subscribe to the NBA’s League Pass, but it isn’t cheap. League Pass is $17.99 a month just to watch one single team, and $28.99 a month if you want to get every team’s games. More pricing information for that can be found here.

Have any thoughts on this? Would you consider subscribing to this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: