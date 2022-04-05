Over the years, Netflix has maintained its position as the king of all streaming apps. Though the service originated as a cheap alternative to pricey cable television bills, a Netflix subscription has seen its fair share of price increases over the last decade.

Of course, Netflix is still relatively cheap when compared with traditional cable television packages. And there are a few different Netflix plans that are designed to fit your needs.

Depending on which Netflix package, the monthly subscription cost varies. So how much is a Netflix subscription and what are the differences between the different tiers available?

How much does a Netflix subscription cost per month?

Short answer: Prices start at $9.99

Netflix’s monthly pricing starts at $9.99 for the Basic package, and the price goes up from there. Here are all of the prices for the various Netflix packages:

Basic – $9.99

– $9.99 Standard – $15.49

– $15.49 Premium – $19.99

The Basic package gets you unlimited access to TV shows and movies on one device as well as downloads on one phone or tablet.

READ MORE: How to cancel your Netflix subscription

Upgrading to the Standard package doubles the number of devices that you can stream on at the same time. You can also download content on two different devices with the Standard package.

Lastly, the Standard Netflix subscription unlocks HD content, which lets you stream Netflix TV shows and movies at 1080p.

And finally, the Premium package allows for streaming and downloads on up to four devices at the same time. The platform’s most expensive subscription also grants you Ultra HD capabilities, so you can stream Netflix content in crispy 4K resolution.

Image: KnowTechie

All of these prices are based on the United States version of Netflix. If you live elsewhere and want to see the prices that are offered in your country, you can check out Netflix’s website here and find your country in the dropdown list.

As always, these prices are subject to change and it’s likely that they will eventually go up again at some point. We’ll keep this article updated when Netflix increases its prices again.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: