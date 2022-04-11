Can you still use a VPN with Netflix?

Netflix’s licensing rights aren’t always global, so its content tends to be different depending on which country you’re in. That might lead you to try using a VPN to trick Netflix into thinking that you’re in a different location.

Using a VPN, you are able to simulate an IP address from another country. In theory, you could use this to trick Netflix into thinking that you are in a different country so you can watch content that’s not available in your location.

So how does Netflix feel about you doing this? Will a VPN even work with Netflix? We’ll answer those questions and more down below.

Will your VPN work with Netflix?

Short answer: Yes, but you’re programming might be limited

Technically, there isn’t anything in Netflix’s terms of use that say you can’t use a VPN when using the streaming platform. In fact, the company’s FAQ page confirms that it allows people to use a VPN when streaming.

However, the company’s actions tell a different story. Netflix is constantly working to stop VPNs from being able to stream regional content in an effort to make sure its licensing agreements remain intact.

In short, you can watch Netflix using a VPN but it might not do what you want it to do. Instead of unlocking new regions, using a VPN usually results in only being able to see non-region-locked content.

VPN companies try to work around the constant blocks. But the streaming giant generally stays ahead of most VPNs, and you’ll only see non-region-locked content when using one.

It may be worth trying to find a VPN to circumvent Netflix’s control over region-locked content. ExpressVPN and Surfshark are both trusted options. Just keep in mind that the platform will likely be working against you (and the VPN companies).

