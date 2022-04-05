Does Netflix have the same shows and movies in every country?

Netflix is a global company with millions of subscribed customers in more than 190 countries around the world. But is the popular streaming platform the same in every country that you might visit?

So you’ve found yourself in another country for whatever reason and you want to load log in and watch some shows on Netflix. Being a global company, you won’t have any problems logging into Netflix while you are in a different country.

But what about the content? Are all of the TV shows and movies that are available in your home country available in the rest of the world?

Even if you don’t find yourself in another country, maybe you’ve seen a friend mention a show on Twitter and when you look for it, you can’t find it. Why is that? Fortunately, we’ve got the answers for you.

Is Netflix programming the same in every country?

Short answer: No

The content that appears on Netflix can vary when you go to a different country. The platform’s licensing and rights change from region to region, so the content that you can see differs as well.

Again, if you’re traveling to a different country, you can still log into your account as long as you have a stable internet connection. But you might be missing some shows from back home and you could see some additional programming.

You might be able to use a VPN to access Netflix from a different region. However, it’s important to note that the Netflix website says that using a VPN will mask your region and you’ll only be able to see the limited content that’s available in all regions globally.

And there you have it. If you access Netflix from another country, the offered programming will likely be slightly different. You won’t have any problem logging in from another region, but you might not find all the shows that you’re used to watching.

