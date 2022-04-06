Can you watch Netflix without an internet connection?

Netflix has become a massive streaming platform. And the ability to connect to the internet is essential to streaming videos. So is there any way that you can use Netflix without an internet connection?

Maybe you have a data-limited connection that stops you from streaming videos regularly. Or maybe you want to watch a show or movie on your device in an area where you don’t have easy access to WiFi.

Whatever the situation, it would be nice to not have to rely on a stable internet connection to watch shows and movies from Netflix. So, can you use Netflix without the internet?

Will Netflix work without the internet?

Short answer: Technically yes, but you still need it to set everything up

Netflix subscribers have a feature that will sort of let them watch TV shows or movies while not connected to the internet. However, you will need an internet connection at some point to set everything up.

This works by downloading content onto your device. Netflix lets you download shows and movies directly to a variety of devices including iPhones, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, and computers.

Image: KnowTechie

But not all of the content on Netflix is available to download. You will see a download icon (shown above) next to each movie or show that can be downloaded. And of course, once you download the content you want, you can watch it at any time on your device.

So there you have it. Technically, you can watch Netflix without an internet connection, although you’ll need a connection to make any initial downloads. But once you’ve downloaded the shows or movies you want to watch, you’re good to start watching without the internet.

