The best streaming services (2023)

In today’s digital entertainment world, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of streaming services available for you to choose from.

With all the available options, it’s hard to know what the best streaming services are.

And, to be fair, there’s no way to actually rank each streaming service. They each bring their own unique shows, movies, and features to the table.

But what we can do is outline a few of the best options that you can try out so you’ll have unlimited entertainment. So that’s what we’ll do.

Find the streaming services that are best for you

As you likely know, all streaming services are not created equal. Some have thousands of shows and movies but only a few hits here and there. Others don’t have a massive library, but their content is usually a hit.

It’s best to do a little research to find which streaming service(s) are best for you.

If you’re looking for specific shows or movies, JustWatch is a great resource that can let you know which shows and movies are on which platform.

But these platforms are always adding new content and removing things when licensing deals end. So we’ll highlight some of the best parts of the best streaming services available.

Netflix

Not too long ago, Netflix was the pioneer of streaming services and sat comfortably ahead of everyone else. But competition continues to grow in the streaming space.

That being said, Netflix is still one of the best streaming services available without question. The platform continues to produce hit originals like Stranger Things, The Crown, Squid Game, and more.

And Netflix’s prices are pretty standard compared to similar services. You can get it for $6.99 with ads, $9.99 with standard definition, $15.49 with 720p HD, or $19.99 for Ultra HD.

Note: Netflix is currently going through a bunch of password-sharing drama – so keep that in mind.

fuboTV

fuboTV is a different sort of streaming platform when compared to Netflix. Instead of only on-demand titles, fuboTV mimics a cable TV subscription, giving you access to over 100 channels and 100+ sporting events.

Get access to tons of cable channels like MTV, ESPN, Discovery, Fox Sports, and many more. Like old-school cable, you can add even more channels with the Elite and Premier packages.

fuboTV starts at $74.99 per month and increases in price as you add new channels. Plus, you get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR so you can record anything from the available channels.

Disney+

Next up is a more traditional streaming platform in the form of Disney+. Disney+ has become the home of everything Disney, from classic children’s movies to the Star Wars universe and more.

If you’re a fan of Disney or you have young children, Disney+ is one of the best options you can find. Classics like Cinderella and Lion King litter the platform. Plus, the platform has its own originals, like The Mandalorian and the Marvel TV shows.

Disney+ is available for $7.99 with ads or $10.99 without. Disney is a household name, and Disney+ has become a household streaming service.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video is pretty unique among streaming platforms for one main reason: it comes with Amazon Prime.

By now, many of us already pay $14.99 per month for Amazon Prime. Prime Video is part of the benefits that the subscription gets you.

Plus, Amazon boasts a wide range of shows and movies. It even has several successful originals like Reacher, Fleabag, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Hulu

Hulu is another name that has been around in the streaming game for a long time. The platform also offers an ad-supported tier for $7.99 per month, or you can pay $14.99 per month for ad-free viewing.

There are also several Hulu originals available, like How I Met Your Father and The Handmaid’s Tale. But where Hulu really shines is its licensing with hundreds of shows and movies to choose from.

Additionally, Hulu offers another option called Hulu + Live TV. That gets you access to Hulu’s on-demand content plus live streaming of sports, entertainment, and news channels.

That starts at $69.99 per month with ads or $82.99 per month without.

HBO Max

One of the better options for original content, HBO Max brings that classic Home Box Office lineup to the streaming world.

With tons of popular movies and shows, HBO Max is a great, on-demand streaming platform. Plus, with originals like The Last of Us and House of the Dragon, the exclusive content alone on HBO Max is worth the subscription.

Like many other platforms, HBO Max offers an ad-free subscription for $9.99. But if you want ad-free watching, you’ll have to go up to $15.99 per month.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ might be a surprise entry on this list, but it’s definitely a deserving one. The platform doesn’t have a huge content selection, but its philosophy seems to be quality over quantity.

The service hosts several original hit shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, The Afterparty, and more. Plus, it was the first streaming platform to bring home an Oscar with its original screenplay, CODA.

In terms of the number of shows and movies, Apple TV + does fall behind its competitors. But you still get a handful of great originals, and it’s relatively affordable at just $6.99 per month.

YouTubeTV

The final option on the list is another live TV streaming subscription. YouTube TV is the popular video-sharing site’s interpretation of live TV streaming.

The service lets you watch live TV across several major cable networks, including live sports, breaking news, and hit shows.

A YouTube TV plan starts at $64.99 per month and increases in price as you add more channels. Plus, you can watch on-demand content, like YouTube Originals, ad-free if you have a YouTube Premium subscription.

The best streaming service is the one that fits your need

While it would be nice to have an all-encompassing streaming platform where you can see all of the most popular shows and movies under one umbrella, that’s not an option anymore.

There are tons of streaming services, and each of them brings a unique aspect to the table. Whether it’s hit original shows and movies or great licensing deals with tons of content, each streaming service is unique.

Fortunately, most offer free trials, and you don’t have to sign contracts. That means you can sign up to try out any service that looks interesting, and you can cancel without spending too much money if it doesn’t have what you’re looking for.

