Prime Video overtakes Netflix as the top streaming platform

Amazon’s Prime Video has overtaken Netflix as the top streaming platform in the United States for the first time.

Parks Associates just released its latest list of the top streaming platforms of 2022, and the results might be a bit surprising.

For the first time in the history of this list, there’s a new platform at the top in the United States. Amazon’s streamer, Prime Video, swept in to overtake Netflix in subscriber count.

Image: Parks Associates

Some may have seen this shift coming, however. Netflix has had quite a rough year. It began losing tons of long-time subscribers earlier this year after the pandemic helped to inflate subscriber numbers in prior years.

That led the company to begin cracking down on password sharing to help create more revenue. The platform also launched an ad-supported tier as a more affordable subscription option.

On the other hand, Prime Video is an extra incentive for an Amazon Prime membership, which comes with many other features. And the platform continues to produce quality shows and movies that people enjoy.

Prime Video originals (Image: KnowTechie)

It seems that the time of one platform’s domination over the streaming world is ending. Netflix reaped the rewards of being first for many years, but the competition, like Prime Video, is finally catching up.

That said, Netflix is still producing hit content that millions worldwide log in to watch daily. The original streaming platform likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and it’ll be fun to see how it adapts.

