Tumblr adds livestreaming to Android and iOS app

Tumblr is adding livestreaming support to its Android and iOS apps for users in the US.

Called Tumblr Live, the social media site is also planning a global release and the ability to go live on the desktop site.

While Tumblr has allowed some mature content back onto the site, the livestreaming feature is strictly clothes-on. Any violators of the community standards will be banned.

The same goes for copyrighted music. It’ll lead to strikes against your account and the removal of your stream. Do it too many times, and your account will disappear.

Livebox powers the livestreaming feature on Tumblr. The Meet Group, part of the dating app company ParshipMeet Group, owns the service.

Viewers can tip the streamers in a virtual currency called Diamonds. Streamers can also give moderation tools to trusted viewers, and Livebox has AI-powered moderation tools included, as well.

We fired up the iOS version of the app to investigate and found a total of five livestreams. Then again, it is early in the US, and the feature isn’t live on everyone’s devices yet.

Only your main blog account can go live. That might be a problem for creators with multiple side blogs attached to their main account.

Tumblr already had limited livestreaming capabilities. An update earlier this year added the ability to share streams from YouNow, YouTube, Kanvas, and Upclose to your blog.

Diversification for creators is never a bad thing. Tumblr adding its name to the list of monetizable livestreaming services could open creators up to new audiences.

