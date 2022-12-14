Meta brings Twitter-like Notes feature to Instagram

Meta is adding a new way to connect with friends on Instagram with the release of the Twitter-like Notes feature.

The company shared a few ways that it’s looking to expand Instagram in a blog post earlier this week. The most notable feature is one that’s rolling out now called Notes.

Notes are a brand new, text-only feature on Instagram. They allow users to create short, 60-character notes they can share in Direct Messages with a selected group of friends.

To create a Note on Instagram, you start by heading to the top of your inbox. To type out a Note, you can select your mutual followers and other users in your “Close Friends” list.

When you type out your Note, using only text or emojis with 60 characters or less, it appears at the top of your friends’ and followers’ DM inboxes.

They will then have 24 hours to reply to your note, and any replies will come to you as a DM. This adds a new way to start conversations on the platform without sharing a picture or Reel.

While not exactly like Twitter, Instagram Notes are text-only and align much closer with what goes on at Twitter.

Plus, Meta is considering making its own platform around Notes to take advantage of the current chaos at the Elon Musk-run Twitter.

Meta is also testing several more Instagram features, including Candid Stories. This feature is similar to BeReal, in that it prompts users to share candid photos when prompted by the app.

And a new Group Profiles feature is coming soon, giving users a common place to share posts and stories with their close friends.

Notes are rolling out on Instagram now, so update your app to check out the new text-based feature. If you don’t see it right away, hold tight, as these things typically roll out in waves.

