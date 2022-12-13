Elon Musk says Twitter is phasing out legacy verified checkmarks

If you recently got your Twitter account verified and didn’t pay $8 for it – don’t get too attached to it. Twitter is reportedly phasing them out in a few months.

Twitter recently relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription service and introduced a new “verified” checkmark system.

Now, the company is setting its sights on the old “legacy” checkmarks, which has raised some questions.

If you own a legacy verified account or stumbled across one, you may have noticed something different when clicking it.

A notice appears that says, “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable,” or “the account was previously verified under the legacy verification criteria.”

This is interesting because even Twitter CEO Elon Musk has a legacy verified account, meaning he may or may not be notable.

Twitter is coming for your verified status

So, why is Twitter suddenly turning its focus on legacy accounts? Some speculate that the company may be planning to phase out the legacy verified accounts in favor of the new verified checkmark.

Others have suggested that Twitter may offer an upgrade option for legacy verified users to switch to the new verified checkmark.

Well, let’s hear it straight from the source. In a recent tweet, CEO Elon Musk clarified that all legacy verified checkmarks will be removed in the coming months.

“In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical.”

In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

So there you go, Musk confirms that old-school checkmarks are going bye-bye within the next few months.

Verified folks, I’m sorry, but Twitter is coming for your verified status, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Whether you’re a verified celeb, a VIP Twitter user, or just a random Joe with a blue checkmark, it’s time to start saying your goodbyes.

I, on the other hand, am not verified. Therefore, I am not notable and basically invisible. But I don’t have to worry about Twitter taking away my legacy checkmark. Silver linings, amirite?

