Elon Musk says Twitter’s For You page is now pay-to-play

In yet another baffling move, Elon Musk dropped the bombshell that Twitter’s For You page will soon only feature verified accounts.

Musk says the change goes into effect on April 15 and says only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. What’s his reasoning behind this?

“The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.”

And oh, one more thing: “Voting in polls will require verification for same reason,” Musk tweeted.

Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations.



The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.



Voting in polls will require verification for same reason. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Coincidence? I think not.

This poll made him so upset that he made voting on Twitter Polls restricted to people who pay him, LMAO https://t.co/HAY96K1R69 pic.twitter.com/TWLHxxXPsU — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) March 28, 2023

RIP Legacy accounts

What about Legacy accounts? Better cough up the cash for Twitter Blue or kiss that precious blue checkmark goodbye. Now everyone and their dog will be sporting that checkmark.

Honestly, it’s like he’s on a mission to drag the core product down. Who needs a sense of exclusivity when you can turn verification into a pay-to-play club?

Unverified is the new verified

Maybe the unverified folks will become the true Twitter elite. So, what do we have to look forward to on the For You feed? They are a bunch of card-carrying dweebs who shell out real money to use the site. Great.

But hey, maybe there’s a silver lining here. This decision could actually strengthen the bonds of those who’ve built tight-knit communities on the platform.

Elon Musk to silence Twitter users who can't pay by: 1) no voting in polls; 2) not showing you in "for you"; and 3) making your tweets go into what Musk called a "spam folder."



He thinks this will force people to pay. Instead, it will make Twitter not worth paying for. — Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) March 28, 2023

While the wannabe influencers and hustle scammers flood the For You page, the real Twitterverse can carry on, unbothered by the blue checkmark brigade—so long, and good riddance.

I’ll close with this: Elon Musk, a man with a legacy of ambitious feats like self-driving cars and landing rockets back on Earth, could have been remembered as a visionary.

But nope, looks like he’s setting himself up to be remembered as a colossal dweeb and a $7 bill-collecting puppet, dancing to the tune of China.

Who knew the same guy revolutionizing transportation and space exploration would be best known for turning Twitter into a glorified country club for verified try-hards?

I picked up a little life hack some time back: just hit mute on Musk. Trust me, dorks like him can’t stand it, and they’re forced to throw around their cash to win people over.

Never forget:

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: