Twitter Blue drops annual prices in desperate attempt to make money

Twitter Blue has added a new annual subscription option to save users a bit of cash.

Typically, a Twitter Blue subscription runs $8 a month ($11 on iOS). Now, users can snag a yearly subscription from the web for $84.

That’s a whopping 12% savings (previously $96/year) when purchasing the annual subscription. News of the updated pricing comes from Twitter Blue’s support page (h/t The Verge).

It doesn’t seem like anything has changed with the Twitter Blue pricing update. You still get the verified checkmark and longer video uploads.

Additionally, it looks like the new pricing is here to stay, and not a sale with a limited timeframe.

At present, users will need to purchase the annual subscription through Twitter.com. It is not available on Android or iOS.

With the recent news that advertisers are still hesitant to spend on the platform, it’s possible the new pricing is meant to help bolster revenue for the company.

Twitter is still struggling with its change of leadership. From confusing badges and new API restrictions, it’s clear that the company is trying to find a winning formula.

Twitter Blue has felt the effects of things, as well, having previously been completely paused, as people quickly started having too much fun with the paid verified badges.

Will the new, cheaper annual subscription actually bring more people in? It’s hard to tell, but I can’t imagine the small savings will win many people over.

