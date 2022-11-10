Twitter is blocking new accounts from purchasing Twitter Blue

The chaos at Twitter continues as Elon Musk tears through the platform like a bull in a china shop. Now, new accounts are barred from purchasing Twitter Blue.

There’s been a ton of controversy around the new Twitter Blue subscription. Musk increased the price to $8 per month and gave everyone who signed up a blue verification badge.

As you’d expect, this led to plenty of trolls paying $8 to get a badge and impersonate someone else. But this latest change is intended to slow that down.

The support page for Twitter Blue states that new accounts created “on or after November 9, 2022,” cannot subscribe to Twitter Blue. It’s unclear how long users with new accounts will have to wait before they can subscribe.

Image: Twitter

The restriction is likely to protect brands and public figures on the platform. When Musk started to include a verification badge with Twitter Blue, many started to abuse their verification badges.

Fake brand accounts were tweeting recklessly, and tons of unlabeled parody accounts started popping up. Musk was one of the most faked public figures, with countless users relentlessly trolling the billionaire.

Can't imagine why all the advertisers are pulling out of Twitter lmao pic.twitter.com/pg55WXkxhS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 9, 2022

The chaos at Twitter seems at an all-time high, but I wouldn’t look for things to slow down quite yet. Musk is likely to implement tons of changes rapidly to see what works.

Unfortunately, many of his changes won’t work, and the effect those changes have on the platform could be just as chaotic.

