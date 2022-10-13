Donald Trump’s Truth Social is now available on Google Play
It’ll be interesting to see if Truth Social can keep its word in the long run.
Former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social network has seen its fair share of flops and struggles. But the far-right Twitter alternative just caught a break as it makes its way to the Google Play Store.
Truth Social originally launched on the Apple App Store back in February of this year. But until now, it had been missing completely from the Google Play Store due to moderation issues on the platform.
Back in August, we learned that Truth Social had been banned entirely from the Google Play Store. Google said that the social network had “insufficient content moderation” that failed to comply with its terms of service.
But now, Truth Social has agreed to follow Google’s rules and is available on the Play Store. A similar situation happened to the “free speech” platform, Parler, last year.
Parler was banned from Google Play after the January 6 riots last year. The app was able to come back to the Play Store last month, after agreeing to better moderate the mobile app.
For Truth Social, it’s a good thing that Google finally approved it on the Google Play Store. Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) has faced financial struggles during Truth Social’s drawn-out rollout.
The slow rollout has also been a threat to TMTG’s merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp, a shell company that plans to take TMTG public.
But that could all change as Google finally approves the app for the Play Store. Maybe Truth Social should moderate the rest of its platform as effectively as it does when someone says something negative about Donald Trump.
