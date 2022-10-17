Kanye West is buying Parler after Twitter locked him out

Ten years ago, Kanye West was one of the biggest musical artists in the world. Now, Kanye continues to surprise us with his erratic behavior, announcing that he is purchasing the ‘free speech’ platform, Parler.

The company announced the upcoming acquisition in a press release this morning. The pending acquisition comes just a few days after Twitter banned Kanye for a series of anti-Semitic tweets.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said Kanye in his statement in the press release.

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again,” said Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer.

Parlement Technologies, the company that currently owns Parler, hopes the acquisition helps to make an “uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.” Sounds to me more like a safe space for hate speech, but what do I know?

Kanye West made his return to Twitter last week. That was after Instagram locked him out of his account for antisemitic posts. It wasn’t long before he began similar tirades on his Twitter account.

After both platforms kicked Kanye off, he thought his next best option would be to buy Parler. Yes, the same Parler that Apple removed from the App Store for helping to incite the January 6 assault on the US capitol building.

So if you want to continue to subject yourself to Kanye’s ridiculous tirades, you’ll need a Parler account.

Sometimes, the spotlight can have a really bad effect on a person’s ego and mental health. And, unfortunately, it looks like that’s what happened with Kanye.

