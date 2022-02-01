Kanye West really wants people to stop asking him about NFTs

It seems you can’t log into Twitter without seeing some brand or celebrity endorsing an NFT. It’s truly everywhere at this point, even with many people adamantly against the non-fungible tokens.

Now, Kanye West, who never shies away from the spotlight, has taken to Instagram with a simple request: “Do not ask me to do a fucking NFT.”

In the Instagram post, West says he wants to focus on things that actually exist. His son, building real products in the real world, as well as real food, real clothes, and real shelter.

In November of last year, Kanye West donated 1,000 meals to Los Angeles’ homeless population and even stated his intent to further help solve the city’s homeless crisis.

It seems West didn’t completely dismiss the idea of NFTs, however. At the bottom of the handwritten note within the post, he left the possibility open, writing “Ask me later.”

Kanye West wouldn’t be the first celebrity to jump on the NFT hype train. Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton have been known to flaunt their Bored Ape from time to time, Snoop Dogg is apparently deep in the NFT trenches, and voice actor Troy Baker was ridiculed mercilessly for voice NFTs recently.

