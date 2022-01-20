Twitter Blue users can now use verified NFTs as profile pictures

Twitter just announced a new feature that lets you link your NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to your profile to use as your profile picture. This feature links to the crypto wallet you have your NFT stored in, so it verifies ownership while also serving as your avatar. It also changes your avatar to a hexagon, to stand out against the sea of circular images.

To use it, you’ll need three things. An iOS device, a subscription to Twitter Blue, and an NFT in a supported wallet. Supported wallet services include Coinbase Wallet, Rainbow, MetaMask, Ledger Live, Argent, and Trust Wallet.

You’ll also only be able to use JPEG and PNG NFTs, which must be minted on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-721 or ERC-1155).

Screenshot: KnowTechie

Once you’ve set your avatar to a linked NFT, anyone who clicks on your avatar will see all the information associated with that NFT.

That includes its name, the NFT collection it came from, information about the image, and its ledger addresses on the blockchain for verification purposes. Screenshot: KnowTechie You can check that out on @chizhao’s profile. The Twitter NFT information panel also has links to more resources, and to OpenSea, which is kind of like eBay for crypto tokens and provides third-party verification of ownership. Again, you’ll still need Twitter Blue to set your Twitter profile picture to your favorite NFTs. At this time, Twitter hasn’t said if the feature will come to non-subscribers at some later date. The company told TechCrunch it will listen to feedback from Twitter Blue subscribers, and “make additional updates over time.”

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: