Snapchat is cracking down on drug dealers with its latest update

Snapchat is tired of drug dealers using its platform to find potential new customers…or targets. The social platform is taking a few new proactive measures, including limiting the Quick Add feature that lets users connect with strangers on the platform.

In a blog post on the company’s website earlier this week, Snap spoke about the progress that it has made and is continuing to make to combat drugs on its platform. One of the biggest changes discussed was a new safeguard added to the Quick Add feature.

Quick Add lets users discover new people on Snapchat, but it has now seen some major changes. Now, for users under the age of 18 to be discoverable in the Quick Add section, they must have a “certain number of friends in common.” The platform hopes that this will stop drug dealers from being able to connect with young, vulnerable Snapchat users.

Additionally, the company shared some of the progress that it has made to combat drug dealing on its platform. The platform has improved the proactive detection rates of drug content by almost 400 percent in the last year.

Image: Snap

Machine learning and AI are responsible for finding almost 90 percent of the drug content on the platform. The remaining comes from community reports.

And Snapchat has a lot more plans for combatting drugs on its platform, including new partnerships with anti-drug groups and expanding its education portal, Heads Up.

While it’s hard to say that any blame for drug dealing should fall on Snapchat’s shoulders (let’s be real here, drugs will continue to be sold with or without Snapchat), it’s nice to see that the company is so proactive about keeping its platform as free from drugs as possible.

It will be interesting to see how these changes and updates affect the platform and what kind of changes we can expect to see next.

