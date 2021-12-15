Snap’s new Story Studio is a vertical video editing app for iOS

Snap has launched its standalone vertical video editing app, Story Studio, for iOS users in the U.S, U.K., and Canada. It’s a more precise version of the editor inside the main app; giving creators access to AR lenses, trending audio, and the ability to add stickers or text to their videos.

The standalone editor was first announced back in May, at Snap’s Partner Summit. The company says it is building the app “alongside creators,” whatever that means. It comes with more advanced tools than the main Snapchat app.

Snap – Use the frame-precise trimming, splitting, and timing tools to get your edits just right. Add layers and captions to tell your story, and then Sounds from Snapchat. Try the latest Lens that everyone is talking about, and add smooth transitions from one video to another.

With every other social media app having some version of short-form, vertical video, Snap is trying to retain creator talent. Once videos are created in Story Studio, they can be uploaded directly to the user’s Snapchat Spotlight, or to their normal stories.

The app is iOS-only for now, with no plans for bringing an Android version in the near future. It will be interesting to see if Snap reverses that decision and launches the app on Android.

Other recent updates to Snapchat include new tools inside Lens Studio for the creation of AR lenses. These include the ability to scan local landmarks to bring them into AR, a new sounds library, and a new physics model for AR elements to react “more realistically.”

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: