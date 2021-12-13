GETTR, the social app that looks like Twitter, will soon copy Instagram Reels and TikTok

When it comes to social media, there aren’t really a lot of new ideas. That’s why GETTR, the new “free-speech” social app from former Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller, has its sights on Instagram Reels and TikTok as inspiration for its next feature.

The new social platform, which launched in July of this year, is set to launch its own version of short-form videos, like Instagram Reels and TikTok, called G-Vision. I sat down to talk with Miller earlier this month to talk about GETTR’s plans, and one of the upcoming features that he told me about was G-Vision.

“On approximately February 1, we’ll be launching G-Vision, which will be our short-video competitor to Instagram Reels and Facebook Stories,” Miller told me. “Right now we’re a marketplace competitor of say Twitter and Facebook…at the end of the first quarter [of 2022] I’d say we’re a marketplace competitor to those plus TikTok and Instagram.”

There’s no doubt that short videos have become incredibly popular over the last couple of years. Just look at the meteoric rise of TikTok and Instagram Reels. Miller referenced Mark Zuckerberg’s recent comments on Instagram Reels being the primary engagement driver on the platform as part of the growing popularity of short videos.

“That’s a secondary feature of Instagram, and it’s driving more than half…I thought that was pretty telling,” said Miller.

The addition of G-Vision is obviously an attempt from GETTR at attracting a younger audience. Some social platforms, like Facebook, are starting to see a decline in their younger user base. On the other hand, TikTok and Instagram Reels are major draws for the younger generation.

And Miller hopes to capitalize on that draw. “February 1 is really when our platform changes in a significant way when we add in G-Vision…and that’s going to really help expand both users and functionality.”

