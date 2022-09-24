Instagram announced Reels, its answer to short-form video sharing platform TikTok, in August 2020. The social media giant describes Reels as “a new way to create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram.”

With Instagram Reels, you can record short videos and then edit them using a range of special effects, tracks, and tools.

Once you’ve created an Instagram Reel, you can post them on your feed for your family and friends to watch.

Or, if you aim to go viral, you can allow anyone to view your Reels by making your Instagram account public.

As well as being able to record, edit and share your own short-form videos, you can watch other people’s clips on a dedicated Reels page. And if there’s a specific video you’d like to watch, you can search for it via the Explore function.

Either way, the feature is great for both video creators and consumers. But when it comes to creating these short-form videos, one question that may be on your mind is how long they can be. Read on to find out.

How long can Instagram Reels be?

Short answer: Up to 90 seconds

When Instagram announced Reels two years ago, it imposed a 15-second time limit on them. Since then, Instagram has made it possible to create clips of up to 90 seconds.

Image: KnowTechie

That’s good news if you think 15 seconds is too restrictive for an Instagram Reel and want more creative freedom with your videos.

How do you create an Instagram Reel?

Short answer: Click the plus icon – then press “Reel”

Creating an Instagram Reel is straightforward. All you need to do is open the Meta-owned app on your smartphone. Then, press the plus icon in the top right-hand corner of the app.

This will bring you to a page called “New post.” At the bottom, there’s a bar with options for “Post,” “Story,” “Reel,” and “Live.” You’ll want to press the “Reel” option. To create a Reel, simply hit the record button.

Image: KnowTechie

Another way to create one of these short-form videos is by clicking the play button in the center of the main menu bar. This will load a page containing Instagram Reels.

To create your own short-form video from this screen, press the camera icon in the top right-hand corner of this page. From there, you’ll see the screen that allows you to record your new masterpiece.

How do you change the length of Instagram Reels?

Short answer: Click the “length” button

Now that you know how to record Instagram Reels, you’re probably wondering how to change their length. When you go to record a new video, you’ll see a list of tools on the left side of the page.

Image: KnowTechie

The third tool down, which has a symbol with a number inside a circle and is labeled “length,” allows you to change the duration of your video. There are options for 15, 30, 60, and 90 seconds – just pick one.

Once you’ve chosen a length, the number inside the circle will change to reflect your decision. You can then create an Instagram Reel that will be that length.

This tool is great for creating short-form videos

Reels bring lots of fun to the social platform. Whether you want to create a short clip of your dog barking at the delivery driver or a clip of you dancing to a viral trend, you can create all sorts of Instagram Reels.

Of course, they’re also a great source of entertainment. So, don’t be surprised if you spend countless hours of your day watching Instagram Reels.

